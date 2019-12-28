|
|
John E. Schlosser, 75, of Whitehall, PA passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born October 14, 1944, he was the son of the late John M. Schlosser and the late Lillian (Leabold) Schlosser. He was the husband of Angela A. (Parillo) Schlosser with whom he shared 53 years of marriage this past August 6, 2019.
John was a graduate of Cedar Crest College, Allentown, PA, earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He went to work for Mack Trucks, Inc., Allentown, PA as a Manager of Information Systems for 35 years before retiring in 2009. John was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Catasauqua, PA and a member of the Fullerton Fire Co., Whitehall, PA. He served his country as an Airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Surviving along with his wife are sons, Christopher Schlosser and wife Krissa, Mark Schlosser and wife Tara both of Whitehall, PA, daughters, Danielle, wife of Steven Fogelman of Fleetwood, PA, Tara, wife of Robert White of Coplay, PA and Jenna, wife of Jonathan Bobenich of Whitehall, PA, brother, Oliver Resh and wife Angela of Whitehall, PA, sister, Dolores, wife of Charles Silvius of Breinigsville, PA and 17 grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Whitehall, PA.
Contributions may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019