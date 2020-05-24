John E. Tomek
John E. Tomek, 67, of Lower Milford Twp., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Lois M. (Patterson) Tomek of Lower Milford Twp. and the late Albert J.V. Tomek. John was a graduate of Southern Lehigh H.S. He worked at Rodale Press for several years. His hobbies /interests were crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. John also loved caring for the stray cats who often came to visit.

Survivors: Mother, Lois; Sister: Dr. Lois Ann Schaub and her husband William of East Setauket, NY; Brother: Daniel S. Tomek of Lower Milford Twp. John is also survived by nieces, one great-niece and multiple great-nephews.

Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers ---Animal Food Bank Services P.O. Box 4066, Bethlehem, PA 18018. afblehighvalley@gmail.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
May 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear of your loss.
Jim & Annette Susko & Family
Jim & Annette Susko
