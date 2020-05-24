May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear of your loss.
Jim & Annette Susko & Family
John E. Tomek, 67, of Lower Milford Twp., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Lois M. (Patterson) Tomek of Lower Milford Twp. and the late Albert J.V. Tomek. John was a graduate of Southern Lehigh H.S. He worked at Rodale Press for several years. His hobbies /interests were crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. John also loved caring for the stray cats who often came to visit.
Survivors: Mother, Lois; Sister: Dr. Lois Ann Schaub and her husband William of East Setauket, NY; Brother: Daniel S. Tomek of Lower Milford Twp. John is also survived by nieces, one great-niece and multiple great-nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers ---Animal Food Bank Services P.O. Box 4066, Bethlehem, PA 18018. afblehighvalley@gmail.com.
Survivors: Mother, Lois; Sister: Dr. Lois Ann Schaub and her husband William of East Setauket, NY; Brother: Daniel S. Tomek of Lower Milford Twp. John is also survived by nieces, one great-niece and multiple great-nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers ---Animal Food Bank Services P.O. Box 4066, Bethlehem, PA 18018. afblehighvalley@gmail.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.