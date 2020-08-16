1/1
Rev. John Eric Lamb
1954 - 2020
Rev. John Eric Lamb, 66, of Allentown, PA, entered eternal life on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He died of complications due to an aggressive brain tumor. Born in Plattsburgh, NY on April 17, 1954, he was the son of the late Eric and Bernice (Colgan) Lamb. Together with his two sisters, Joy and Judy, his childhood was spent on a dairy farm in Churubusco, NY where he learned the values of hard work, dedication, and the importance of family. With a passion for reading and writing and a lifelong appreciation for the works of Shakespeare, he received his B.A. in English Literature from Houghton College in 1976. Recognizing his call to ministry, he attended Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA and later completed his M.Div. at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA. From 1981 to 1987, John's generous spirit compelled him to volunteer in El Salvador during a tumultuous political landscape. He volunteered in San Salvador with Lutheran World Relief and taught at a Mennonite Central Committee orphanage in Zaragoza, El Salvador. Always motivated and eager to learn, he became fluent in Spanish and served as a translator for Catholic Relief Services. As an ordained minister through the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, John's first assignment called him to San Juan, PR where from 1990 to 1992 he served as pastor to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of San Pablo. While living in San Juan, he met his soon-to-be wife, Maritza Robert, on a blind date. They were married in San Juan on Nov. 22, 1992. On September 22, 1993 in Harrisburg, PA, John and Maritza gave birth to a beloved son, Robert James Lamb. While in Harrisburg, he continued his ministry serving as pastor to the congregations of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and then Our Saviour Lutheran Church. In 2007, John and his family moved to Allentown, PA. For the last 13 years, John served as pastor to the congregation of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Active throughout Allentown, John served as a member of the Housing Association and Development Corporation, Spanish Speaking Pastors Organization, Mayoral Interfaith Clergy Group, Lehigh Mission District, and the founder of the English Language Learners program at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In 2018, his widening mission also called him to serve as pastor to the Lutheran Congregation of Cedar Church. Through over 30 years of ministry, he served as a disciple of Christ's greatest commandment: to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind; and to love your neighbor as yourself.

Survivors include wife Dr. Maritza Robert; son, Robert James Lamb and his partner, Macklin Fitzpatrick; sister, Judy Lamb; sister, Joy Barcomb and her husband, Francis; aunt, Marguerite Colgan; sisters-in-law, Elsie Milagros Robert and Teresa Robert; nephews, Col. Kris Barcomb, Dr. Timothy Barcomb, Brandon Barcomb, and Kenny Kohler; niece, Keira Kohler; along with a multitude of first and second cousins; grand nephews and nieces; and many close friends.



Memorial gifts in John's memory can be sent to "Community Outreach Programing" at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 417 N 7th, St. Allentown, PA 18102. Donations will be used to continue his ministry in programs such as English Language Learners, American Citizenship, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.



Due to restrictions, a service for immediate family members is being held privately. Memorial services to be announced at a later date by St. Luke's Lutheran Church and Cedar Church in Allentown, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 16, 2020
I knew John as a clergy colleague and dear friend. He was a always so upbeat, with a great sense of humor. A brilliant pastor deeply committed to the work of the church. His passing was quite a shock and my prayers reach out to his wife and family at this time.
- Rev. Earl David Ball, retired
United Church of Christ
Rev. Earl David Ball
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
To Pastor Lamb’s Family,
May all your treasured memories of him bring you comfort & peace when you think of him.
He was a kind & gentle soul. He cared for The Neighborhood Center and looked out for it as best as he could. I will always be grateful to him for that wonderful quality.
My sincerest sympathies to all of you!
Kathy Frey
Friend
August 16, 2020
A leader in our community, a preacher of unforgettable sermons, a spiritual leader for all of us and an innovative pastor, John was a fine man. Deepest stmpathies to his terrific family. He will rise in glory, may he rest in peace.
Ellen Roberts
August 16, 2020
RIP Rev. Lamb
Annette & Keith Haftl
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Maritza and Robert.

My deepest condolences. My fond memory of John is his participation with the Latino pastors’ luncheon. Whenever he had the opportunity he would host the lunch for the group. In addition, John looked forward to talk Spanish with his colleagues. We will miss him.

May the peace of the Lord be with you.

Pastor Nelson Quinones
Lehigh Mission District Dean
Nelson Quinones
Coworker
