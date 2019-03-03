John F. Buritsch, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on February 27th at the age of 102. He was born in Allentown to the late John and Anna Buritsch and was predeceased by his loving wife Mary K. (Kocon). John served as a soldier with the U.S. Army early on in WWII, and was later transferred to the Supreme Headquarters for American and European Forces where he worked as an interpreter under Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. After the war he went back to work for Mack Trucks from which he retired in 1980. Outside of work he was a member of the Austrian Hungarian Veteran's Club, St Aloysius Young Men's Society, and the St. Francis Society. He was an usher and member of The Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Allentown. John enjoyed bowling, tennis and golf, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He spent his last seven years at Devon House where everyone knew him by his bright smile and warm personality. He liked participating in their many activities, especially the spelling bees. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors: Daughters: Barbara A. Davis, Patricia B. and husband William Smith II, and Mary Lou and husband Ken Young. Brother Frank J. Buritsch, sister Anne Everson, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services: A viewing will be held on Sunday evening March 10th from 6:00-8:00PM at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown. On Monday morning March 11th a viewing will start at 9:30AM at The Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena, in Allentown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Contributions can be made in memory of John to the at Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary