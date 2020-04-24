John F. Cannon, 89, of Allentown, loving father of two daughters, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Rosemont Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Rosemont, PA, from complications of COVID-19. Born on January 19, 1931, in Coaldale, PA, to Frances Cannon and Nancy (Polansky) Cannon, John graduated from St. Mary's High School in Coaldale and attended Bloomsburg University. He began his sales career with Caloric Corp. and worked for many years at W. W. Grainger, Inc., from which he retired. Prior to his career in sales, John served in the U.S. Navy and sailed on the USS Salamonie in the Mediterranean during the Korean War. He was married to Ann T. Herron, also of Coaldale, and raised two daughters, Grace and Colleen. An avid athlete in high school, John distinguished himself on the football field and the basketball court. He remained a lifelong sports fan who followed the Philadelphia Eagles with great enthusiasm. A proud Navy veteran, John enjoyed attending reunions of fellow sailors who had served on the USS Salamonie. John also loved sailing ships, travel to Ireland and England, classic movies, a good card game and a great joke. He was very proud of his grandson, Benjamin Fritch. John was preceded in death by his father Frances; mother Nancy; former wife, Ann Cannon; and sisters, Dolores (Cannon) Selewoniuk and Rosemarie (Cannon) Sharpe. Survivors: He is survived by his daughters Grace and Colleen, son-in-law Matthew Fritch and grandson Ben, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services: Will be held at a later date, funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home Bethlehem, PA www.Herronfuneralhomes.com Contributions: In John's memory may be made to the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home Resident Welfare Fund. As the Home safeguards the health of its residents (our veterans) during this time of COVID-19, staff are placing an added emphasis on helping residents maintain a healthy lifestyle through engaging, interactive activities. Please make the check payable to "Delaware Valley Veterans' Home" and note "Resident Welfare Fund" and "in memory of John F. Cannon" in the memo section. Mail to: Delaware Valley Veterans' Home, Accounting Department, 2701 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19154-1205. Or donate online at https://www.pa.gov/dmva/donate/Donation/Create. Please check Delaware Valley Veterans' Home Resident Welfare Fund on the donation page.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.