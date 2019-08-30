Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
John F. Goida


1954 - 2019
John F. Goida Obituary
John F. Goida, 65 of Ormrod, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Salisbury Township. Born August 23, 1954, in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Olga (Mayoric) Goida. John worked for Eastern Industries, Whitehall, PA as a quarry worker for 24 years before retiring in 2010. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting at many of the local gun clubs and was a former state handicapped shooting contest winner. He is survived by his sister, Barbara C. Goida of Slatington, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on September 3, 2019 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Family and friends may call 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019
