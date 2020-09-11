1/1
JOHN F. HORWATH Sr.
1932 - 2020
John F. Horwath, Sr., 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia. He is the husband of the late Elisabeth Maria (Hoydem) Horwath, who died June 1, 1993. John was born in Bethlehem on May 15, 1932 to the late John F. and Pearl (Johnson) Horvath. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. John was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown; VFW Post #3094, Quartermaster for 29 years, Hellertown; VFW District 20 Commander; Edward H. Ackerman, Post 397, Past Commander, Hellertown; Joint Veterans Council, Past Secretary & President; AMVETS, Vietnam Vets and American Philatelic Society.

SURVIVORS: Children: John F. (Trish) Horwath, Jr. of Myersville, MD, Pat E. Horwath of Connersville, IN; brother: Martin (Betty Lou) Horvath of Bethlehem Twp. Predeceased by brother: William Horvath.

SERVICE: Private. Interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to any Veteran's organization.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 11, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of John's passing. Fond memories of him when we worked at Meridian Bank. R.I.P. my friend.
Doloris Schapitl
Acquaintance
