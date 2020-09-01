John F. Konowall, Jr., 78, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (VanArsdale) Konowall. Born in Broomall, PA, he was the son of the late John F. Sr., and Florence (Wozniak) Konowall. John worked for over 50 years as a truck driver. He began with Liquid Carbonic, and retired from Praxair, and was the recipient of the million miles award. An avid outdoorsman, John loved hunting, fishing and skeet shooting, and was a member of the Slatington Skeet Club and the Democratic club, Danielsville.
He is survived by a son: John F. Konowall, III and wife Pamela of Oxford, PA; daughters: Donna Davies with whom he resided, Kathleen Detwiler of Allentown; granddaughter: Shannon Davies. He was predeceased by a sister Josephine Koch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Interment to follow mass at Assumption BVM Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105.