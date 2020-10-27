John F. McCormick, 95, formerly of Lower Saucon Twp. died Monday, October 26, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. He is the husband of the late Louise F. (Juzwiak) McCormick, who died July 9, 2009. John was born in Blakely, PA on August 2, 1925 to the late John D. and Margaret (Manley) McCormick. He served our country faithfully in the US Navy during World War II. John was an accountant for Mack Trucks, Allentown for 25 years until retiring. He is a member of Church of the Assumption of BVM, Colesville, Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown, Saucon Valley Lions Club, and had served on the Board of Directors of Lower Saucon Water Authority.
SURVIVORS: Children: Kathleen M. (Roger "Sam") Butler of Allentown, Ann M. (John) Stingelin of Naperville, IL, Mary M. (Howard) Housley of Hellertown, John T. (Xiaoyan) McCormick of Riegelsville, Jeanne M. Elliott of Furlong; grandchildren: Roger Altemier, Eric Butler, Brooke Stingelin, Thomas Stingelin, Laura Housley-Messbauer, Rosemary Elliott, J. Dulany Elliott.
SERVICE: Private graveside service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to his church, 4101 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, 18015.