John F. "Jack" Mertz, 71 of Lehighton, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton, PA. Born June 15, 1948 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin and Elsie (Semmel) Mertz. He was the husband of the late June (Smith) Mertz. He was a graduate of William Allen High School, and was most recently employed by Roma Development Company where he worked as a facilities director until his retirement. Jack was a member of the Tuscarora R/C Flying Club, the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, the Zinc City Motorcycle Club and Gold Wing Road Rider Association. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed riding motorcycle, hunting, and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are Step-children Jill Ferrera and Eric Smith, brothers, Michael Merritt, husband of Maureen of San Francisco, CA and Edwin "Skip" Mertz, III of Fayetteville, NC, sister, Lori Kelsey, wife of Mike of Hope Mills, NC, Step-sister Marnie Miller of Germansville, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Mirrone.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory be sent to Tiny Beans Animal Rescue C/O Alicia O'Neil-Mertz. 1434 Autumn Woods Place Escondido, CA 92029. .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019