John F. Minarovic
John F. "Mini" Minarovic, 99, of Allentown, passed away October 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Jean R. (Desch) Minarovic. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Ludwick and Anna Minarovic. He was a Navy Veteran. John was self-employed for many years as a linoleum and tile contractor. After his retirement he then worked as a monitor for First Student Bus Co. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. Some of John's fondest memories were with his family on their farm as a young boy and then hunting and fishing with his brothers and son.

Survivors: son- John P. Minarovic of Allentown; grandchildren- Troy C., Heather Ann, Jessica L.; great grandchildren- Gabriel and Michael.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th 10-11AM with a Service at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Entombment to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass Intention made in John's name.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Sincerely sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Minarovic. He was a wonderful neighbor and always said hi to us when we headed off to school each morning and he was loading his truck. God Bless. Rest in Peace.
John Scrizzi & family
Neighbor
