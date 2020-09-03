John G. Brem, 95, of Coplay, passed away on August 31st, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Kerbacher) Brem. They were married 57 years before her passing in September of 2010. Born in Coplay, on May 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Paul and Johanna (Bauer) Brem. John achieved his Bachelor's degree from Villanova University and was a proud United States Army veteran. Before retiring, John worked as an assistant administrator for the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. John was a faithful member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay and a longtime member and past president of the Knights of St. George. John loved good food, good conversation, and good music. He belonged to various social clubs around the area including, the Fullerton Fire Co., Coplay Saengerbund, and West Coplay Maennerchor. He loved almost any game of chance, especially scratch offs. He loved to gamble at places like the Sands Casino and the Mohegan Sun Casino. He was known to make a tasty traditional German dish of cabbage and noodles and he baked the best nut strudel in town. He enjoyed Sunday dinners after church with his family. He was a long-time season ticket holder and a passionate Penn State Football fan. During most games, you could find him in front of the T.V. giving JoePa a piece of his mind. He was a beloved father, loving grandfather, and doting great-grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his son, Paul Brem and wife, Donna of Coplay; two grandchildren, Angela Brem and partner Phillip Cole of Slatington; Zachary Brem and wife, Lauren of Northampton; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Daniel Brem. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Emma, Joan, Amelia, Rose, Rudolph, Elsie, Agnes, and Helen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037. A viewing will be held in the church from 9-10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Church Cemetery. We kindly ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church at the above address. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
