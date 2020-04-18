John G. Cook, Jr., 77, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was affectionately known to most as "Pepaw". He was the husband of Phyllis E. (Hall) Cook. They were married for 55 years last September. John was born in Ashland, KY, a son of the late John G. Cook, Sr. and Virginia B. (Avery) Cook. He was an accomplished athlete as a young man excelling at football and baseball and was a pitcher at Bowling Green University, OH. John was a Union carpenter who worked for various construction companies in the Lehigh Valley, including Alvin H. Butz, before retiring in 2000. Even after retirement, John kept busy utilizing his carpentry skills for his family, friends and the community. John's family were members of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown for many years. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, gardening and taking long walks through the woods and on the beach. He enjoyed creating artistic treasures with the natural materials he found on those walks. Most importantly, Pepaw and Memaw (Phyllis) treasured their annual beach vacation, large Christmas gatherings, and summers with the grandchildren where they could visit and spend time with their family. His family was the joy of his life. Survivors: Wife, Phyllis; son, Chris and his wife Delanie Cook of Mechanicsburg, PA; daughters, Michaelle and her husband Brian Justice of Richmond, VA, Jennifer and her husband Keith Wilmot, Jr. of John's Creek, GA; sister, Jeanie Schade of Helena, OH; John was the proud Pepaw of his grandchildren, Alysa and DJ, Jessica and Trevor, Collin and Erika, Meagan, Noah, Evan, Hannah, Josh, Nate, Ava and great grandchildren, Ryli, Talon, Gemma, Lilli, Francis, Ellie, and Ainsley. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: American Heart Association 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.