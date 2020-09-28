John G. Waricher, 92, of Allentown, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Dr. Martha Anne (Lusser) Waricher. Born in South Whitehall Township, March 30, 1928, John was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Papp) Waricher. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. A chemical engineer, John served as Vice-President of the former Reichard-Coulston, Inc. John was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Son, John F. Waricher of Slatington; brother-in-law, Rene E. Lusser and his wife, JoAnn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Lindsey and Connor Waricher of Allentown.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.