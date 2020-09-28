1/1
John G. Waricher
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Waricher, 92, of Allentown, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Dr. Martha Anne (Lusser) Waricher. Born in South Whitehall Township, March 30, 1928, John was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Papp) Waricher. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. A chemical engineer, John served as Vice-President of the former Reichard-Coulston, Inc. John was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Son, John F. Waricher of Slatington; brother-in-law, Rene E. Lusser and his wife, JoAnn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Lindsey and Connor Waricher of Allentown.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved