John George "Jack" Kontir
John George (Jack) Kontir of Bangor passed away on September 14th at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Born in Philadelphia, Jack was the son of John and Marjorie (Clarke) Kontir of Allentown.

Following graduation from William Allen High School, Mr. Kontir served four years in the United States Air Force as an Airman rising to the rank of Buck Sergeant and was stationed in Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

He was employed for 35 years as an Installer for Western Electric/Nokia in Allentown.

Jack was an avid gardener and history buff. An excellent athlete, he was both a fast pitch softball pitcher and weightlifter. He very much enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his pets. He cherished his family and was a wonderful Husband and Dad.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Easton.

Jack is predeceased by brothers Michael Kontir and Paul Sherman.

He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy (nee Ubantz) who have been together for 60 years, a daughter Joan, a son John and daughter in law Kelly.

Services will be private. The Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, is in charge of arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
