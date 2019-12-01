Morning Call Obituaries
John "Taxi" Gulich

John "Taxi" Gulich Obituary
John "Taxi" Gulich, 65 years, of Allentown, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown. Born in Wilkes Barre, he was a son of the late John Gulich and Bertha (Long) Huber.

He was a truck driver for many companies in the Lehigh Valley. John was a member of the Heidelberg Game Assoc.

Survivors: Sons, John and Nicholas Gulich, both of Catasauqua, and Corey Gulich and wife Kendalynn of Lehighton; daughters, Heather Gulich of Fort Hood, TX, Jessica Harrison of Catasauqua, Emily and Elizabeth Gulich, both of Lehighton; brother, Andrew Gulich of Whitehall, sisters, Marie Y. Leiby and husband Richard of Germansville, Joanne Koval and husband George of Pen Argyl, 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul. Private Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Home at Conrad W. Raker Center, Good Shepherd Plaza, 601 St. John St., Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
