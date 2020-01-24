|
|
John "Jack" H. Baker, 103, formerly of Emmaus, passed away January 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was the husband of the late Anna K. (Hopstock) Baker, who passed away in 1996. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul F. and Catherine (Wadlinger) Baker. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and he was employed at Rodale Manufacturing as a traffic manager for 50 years until retiring. He enjoyed reading and was known to keep busy helping family, friends & neighbors.
Survivors: Son, John "Danny" Baker; Daughter, Charlotte, wife of Charles "Jay" F. Johnson, II; Grandchildren, Charles "Chuck" F. Johnson, III and his wife, Lisa, Rebecca, wife of James Ford, and Benjamin D. Baker; Great-Grandchildren, Charlotte "Carly" and Jacqueline "Jackie" Ford, Charles "Charlie" H. Johnson, and Christopher Johnson.
Services: Memorial 2 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Emmaus Historical Society at 218 Main St. Emmaus, PA 18049, or any local charity or organization you prefer. John lived in Emmaus for essentially all of his life.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020