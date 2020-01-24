Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. "Jack" Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. "Jack" Baker Obituary
John "Jack" H. Baker, 103, formerly of Emmaus, passed away January 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was the husband of the late Anna K. (Hopstock) Baker, who passed away in 1996. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul F. and Catherine (Wadlinger) Baker. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and he was employed at Rodale Manufacturing as a traffic manager for 50 years until retiring. He enjoyed reading and was known to keep busy helping family, friends & neighbors.

Survivors: Son, John "Danny" Baker; Daughter, Charlotte, wife of Charles "Jay" F. Johnson, II; Grandchildren, Charles "Chuck" F. Johnson, III and his wife, Lisa, Rebecca, wife of James Ford, and Benjamin D. Baker; Great-Grandchildren, Charlotte "Carly" and Jacqueline "Jackie" Ford, Charles "Charlie" H. Johnson, and Christopher Johnson.

Services: Memorial 2 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Emmaus Historical Society at 218 Main St. Emmaus, PA 18049, or any local charity or organization you prefer. John lived in Emmaus for essentially all of his life.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -