John Howard "Digger" Bright, age 88, died on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home in Quakertown. Born Mar. 21, 1930, in Leithsville, he was the son of the late John J. and Marie (Kehs) Bright, and was the beloved husband for 52 years of Flossie Mae (Buehrle) Bright at the time of her passing. John served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a train engineer for PBNE (Pennsylvania, Bethlehem, New England) Railroad for 39 years. Digger was an outstanding race car driver and mechanic and raced on many dirt tracks in the 1950s and 60s winning many races and a number of championships. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially hunting deer and bear and his many trips out West, snowmobiling, deep sea fishing, NASCAR, traveling, camping, and fixing cars. The grandchildren fondly remember their many trips for ice cream in his prized 1927 Dodge. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. John is survived by: Daughters Susanna Freed (husband Richard) and Cindy Mae Hart (husband Jesse); step-daughter Cheryl Conradi; 10 beloved grandchildren; and sister Marguerite Voortman. In addition to his parents and wife, John is preceded in death by: step-son Ernie Mease; brother Tom Bold; and step-son-in-law Jeffrey Conradi. Funeral services will be held ?at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Feb. 20?, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, ?135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown?. A viewing will precede ?from 9:00 AM? until the time of services. Interment will follow the funeral at Keller's Church Cemetery, Perkasie. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary