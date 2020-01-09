|
John H. Cropper, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, under the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Geraldine M. (Zakeski) Cropper for 60 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Howard and Rebecca (Krause) Cropper. A 1955 graduate of Liberty High School where he lettered in two sports, John attended the University of Virginia and Lafayette College. He was employed by Western Electric (ATT) for almost 30 years before retiring. John belonged to Holy Infancy Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for more than 30 years. An avid golfer, he enjoyed fishing with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving with his wife, Geraldine, are daughters, Ann D'Ambrosio of Sacramento, CA and Allison Wetzel of Bethlehem; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Joan Schneck and brother James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, January 11, in Holy Infancy Church followed by interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Holy Infancy Church, 312 E. Fourth Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020