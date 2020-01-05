|
Jack Krimmel, 73, of Schnecksville, died peacefully in his home on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, where he married his wife, Cathi Schneider Krimmel, in 1975. Born in Philadelphia on November 24, 1946, Jack was the son of Jean Statzell and John H. Krimmel, Sr.
Jack was employed as a Sales Manager of the Door and Hardware Division at Morris Black and Sons in Allentown for more than 35 years. He was an active member of the Allentown Rotary Club for many years and served as its president in 1988-89. He was a dedicated member of the Allentown YMCA, and from 2001-2006 served on its Board of Directors.
Jack was a 1964 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional H.S. in Mount Holly, NJ, where he was an outstanding athlete who participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He was named to many All-Star teams and in his senior year was named Lineman of the Year for the state of New Jersey. He earned a full scholarship to Duke University where he played football and baseball. He was inducted into the RVRHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.
Jack also served as a baseball and basketball coach in the North Parkland and Schnecksville Youth Associations. Jack always enjoyed watching sports-Duke, Penn State, the Eagles, and the Phillies, but above all, those of his sons and grandchildren.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife; sons, Dak of Fogelsville, and Matthew and his wife, Stephanie, of Crofton, MD; grandchildren, Brady, Emma, and Cole; brother, Robert S. Krimmel, Sr. and his wife Sharon of Hollidaysburg; many nieces and nephews.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103, or to the .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020