John H. Schoeneberger
John H. Schoeneberger, 81 years, of the 23rd Street Group Home of Allentown, died Thursday April 16th, 2020 at his residence. Born in Catasauqua, he was a son of the late William J. H. and Theresa J. (Deutsch) Schoeneberger. John was under the care of Lifepath of the Lehigh Valley. Surviving are his brothers William Jr., Charles J. and Thomas J. Schoeneberger, sisters Margaret Gleason and husband Don, Judith Paine, Sally Xander and husband Curt and Roxanne Schoeneberger and many nieces and nephews. Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank everyone at Lifepath for their loving care of John. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.
