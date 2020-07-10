1/1
John H. Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Schroeder, 75, of Slatington, PA, died Sunday, July 6, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH, John moved to PA with his wife, Connie, to start his own business and his family. John was the owner and president of A Plus Body Works in Catasauqua for over 30 years. He built his home in Slatington, near the airport where he kept his Cessna. He loved hot dogs, his wife's meatloaf, cats, his chair, Fox News, classical music, trucks and planes, and pretty much anything that runs on gasoline. He was a man of seemingly endless talents, including photography, guitar playing, mechanics, and aviation. John could build anything, fix anything, and pretty much figure out anything. He was the person his children called upon when they needed professional advice, or when they wanted to argue politics. John was a husband and a father, a salesman, a fighter, a renaissance man, and a daredevil. He was very loved and was with his wife and children when he passed.

Survivors: Wife, Connie. Daughters, Christine Schroeder of Kunkletown, Cathleen Car (Michael) of Coplay, Carolyn Schroeder of Alexandria, VA. Son, Joshua (Sherie) Schroeder of Arlington, VA. 7 grandchildren, Trestin, Cambry, Hannah, Sarah, Michael, Harrison, and Evelyn. Sister, Marlene Celesti of Cincinnati, OH. Brother, Douglas (Terry) Schroeder of Encinitas, CA. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Frederick.

Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made in his memory to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, 6022 Mountain Road, Germansville, PA 18053.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 10, 2020
Cat, Mike, and family - We are so sorry to hear of your Dads passing, Cat. Its always difficult, but you will have terrific memories to hold in your heart ❤ and smile and laugh about in the future .
Jim and Mary Roseman
Friend
July 10, 2020
Good freind lot of good times at Susie's prayers for you and your family
Kerry loch
Friend
July 10, 2020
Cat, I am so sorry for you and your family to hear about the passing of your Dad.
Always remember the happy times spent with him and it will bring a smile to your beautiful face.
Deb and Glenn Pryor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved