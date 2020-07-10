John H. Schroeder, 75, of Slatington, PA, died Sunday, July 6, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH, John moved to PA with his wife, Connie, to start his own business and his family. John was the owner and president of A Plus Body Works in Catasauqua for over 30 years. He built his home in Slatington, near the airport where he kept his Cessna. He loved hot dogs, his wife's meatloaf, cats, his chair, Fox News, classical music, trucks and planes, and pretty much anything that runs on gasoline. He was a man of seemingly endless talents, including photography, guitar playing, mechanics, and aviation. John could build anything, fix anything, and pretty much figure out anything. He was the person his children called upon when they needed professional advice, or when they wanted to argue politics. John was a husband and a father, a salesman, a fighter, a renaissance man, and a daredevil. He was very loved and was with his wife and children when he passed.
Survivors: Wife, Connie. Daughters, Christine Schroeder of Kunkletown, Cathleen Car (Michael) of Coplay, Carolyn Schroeder of Alexandria, VA. Son, Joshua (Sherie) Schroeder of Arlington, VA. 7 grandchildren, Trestin, Cambry, Hannah, Sarah, Michael, Harrison, and Evelyn. Sister, Marlene Celesti of Cincinnati, OH. Brother, Douglas (Terry) Schroeder of Encinitas, CA. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Frederick.
Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: May be made in his memory to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, 6022 Mountain Road, Germansville, PA 18053.