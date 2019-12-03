Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phoebe Home
1925 Turner Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoebe Home
1925 Turner Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
John H. Weisel, 75, of Phoebe Miller, Allentown, passed away November 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harvey C. and Dorothy E. (Schumaker)Weisel. John was a member of the Phoebe Allentown family for 59 years. John started working in the Phoebe laundry department when he was 18. He worked there for 52 years until his retirement in 2014, at which time the laundry hallway was named in his honor. John moved to Miller Personal Care in 2013 after the death of his sister, Judith Ann Weisel. John traveled the world and could remember every place he ever visited. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Eagles and the Phillies, but he also followed all the local sports. John had a passion for music and could name the title and performer of every song. Many thanks to the Phoebe Allentown Community for their compassionate and loving care during John's lifetime.

Survivors: No immediate survivors.

Services: 11AM, Thurs., Dec. 5th in Moyer Hall at Phoebe Home, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10-11AM Thurs. at Phoebe. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Phoebe Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
