Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map

John Horvath

John Horvath Obituary
John Horvath, 84, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Eugene and Anna (Ungrain) Horvath. He was the husband of the late Ethel (Vincent) Horvath. John was a mechanic for the former Champion Spark Plug Co. in Hellertown, PA. He also served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Donna Ferry (James), son, John Horvath (Kim), sister, Diane Horvath, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 11am. Burial will be held at Hellertown Union Cemetery.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020
