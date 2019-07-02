Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
500 Hillcrest Blvd.
Phillipsburg, NJ
John I. Kitch Jr.


1934 - 2019
John I. Kitch Jr. Obituary
Jack was born on April 10, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. An honor graduate of Morgan Park Military Academy in Chicago, he earned three degrees in English from the University of Illinois---BA (Highest Honors) in 1955, MA in 1956 and PhD in 1965---where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Chi Psi Fraternity. As a life-long communicant of the Episcopal Church, Jack served in many leadership positions at several levels of the Church. He was a valued member of Christ Church, Xenia, OH; the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, PA; and most recently St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Phillipsburg, NJ.

Jack retired from the US Air Force in 1985 after thirty years of service, nine of which were spent in the English Department of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. A veteran of the Vietnam War, his many decorations include the Bronze Star and two Meritorious Service Medals.

Jack was preceded in death by Betsy, his beloved wife of 60 years. He is survived by children David, William and Anne, their spouses Sarah, Elizabeth and James, grandson Nathan and spouse Jenn, and granddaughters Rachel, Sophie and Lucy.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 500 Hillcrest Blvd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, from 7 - 8 p.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the St. Luke's Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019
