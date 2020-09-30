1/1
John J. Baran Jr.
1945 - 2020
John (Jack) Baran, Jr., 74 of Reading, PA (formerly from the South Side of Bethlehem), passed away in his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in 1945 to the late John J. Baran and Mary (Hrivnok) Baran. Jack was of Polish and Slovak ancestry. Jack graduated from Liberty High School, class of 1963, where he was a track team member. After graduating, he worked at Bethlehem Steel in non-destructive testing. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam as a member of Co.C-223rd Forward Assault Helicopter Battalion of the First Air Cavalry Division. After serving his country, he continued working at Bethlehem Steel until he took a position at Carpenter Technology in Reading, PA, from which he retired.

Jack is survived by his brother Richard and his wife Marie of Bethlehem and three nieces: AnnMarie, Caroline, and MaryKate. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice-fishing, and picking mushrooms. Jack was a real car enthusiast and master mechanic who could fix anything. He especially loved working on his classic 1969 Porsche 912. To anyone that spent time with Jack, it was obvious how loving and generous he was. Jack was a kind person who always brought out the best in the people he met. Jack would say his greatest joy was spending time with his family and three nieces. All will sorely miss him.

Funeral Services will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 where there will be a visitation from 9-10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
