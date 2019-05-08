John J. Benko, 60, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Maureen (Greene) Benko for the past 7 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Jean (Beil) Benko. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, and a good steak. John was a consultant for Lehigh Valley Engineering and was the former owner Bada Bingg sandwich shop in the Allentown Farmer's Market. He was an Air Force veteran.Survivors: Wife, sons; Kameron Benko, and his wife Erin of Lake Wales, FL, Timothy Wagner, and his wife Cheryl of East Allen Township, and Michael Wagner of Mooresville, NC; sister Jean Scott, and her husband John of East Fallow Field, PA; granddaughters, Jade and Elizabeth Wagner, and a niece and nephew Services: A celebration of John's life will be held from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday, May 10 at Morgan's Restaurant, Cedar Crest Blvd. and Willow St., Allentown. Memorial contributions may be sent to the or Autism Awareness. The Pearson Funeral Home of Bethlehem is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary