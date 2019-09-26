|
John J. Bensing, 89, of Klecknersville, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Mae (Kahler) Bensing, who died January 15, 2007.
Born in Moorestown, Northampton County on March 11, 1930 the son of the late Herbert R and Sadie (Topher) Bensing. He was a lifetime resident of Moore Township.
He was an active member of the Salem United Church of Christ.
Prior to his retirement in 1987, he was the Assistant Superintendent of Northampton Area School District. He started his teaching career in teaching in one room school houses in Moore Township, then becoming the principal of the Moore Township Consolidated Elementary School, and then the 3 elementary schools in the boro of Northampton.
John is survived by his children, Todd K. Bensing, Lynn M. Bensing-Nice, Jane A Bensing-Cole, and Philip J. Bensing. His grandchildren Shannon Ruth and Christian Bensing, Nicholas and Adam Cole, John and Ryan Nice, Philip P. and Ava Bensing, and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews
He was predeceased by his brothers William W. and George G. Bensing, and his Sister Mary Stofflet.
There will be a viewings on Monday September 30, 2019 fro 5:00pm to 8:00pm and on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am at the Salem United Church of Christ, 2218 Community Drive, Moorestown (Bath) with Pastor Kaye Lentz officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Edelman School Moore Township, 391 North Penn Dixie Road, Bath PA 18014
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019