John Joseph Cassidy, 77, of Wescosville, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Collins) Cassidy. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary May 23rd, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Sr. and Leona (Kennedy) Cassidy. He was a graduate of Msgr. Bonner High School Class of 1960. John received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University in 1968 and his MBA from Widener University in 1973. He was a Machinery Design Engineer at Air Products and Chemicals before retiring in 2000. John was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, STM Council #4397 and the Men of St. Thomas. John was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was a member of the Brain Tumor Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and had a passion for Villanova basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he will be remembered for his generosity and his great sense of humor.
Survivors: Wife; his children, Michelle Winter and her husband Jeff of Allentown, Renée Cassidy, MD and her husband Jordan Gushurst of West Chester, PA, Denise Hill and her fiancé Chance Haldeman of Chambersburg, PA, John and his partner Michelle Sallah of Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Joseph Cassidy and his wife Maryann of Broomall, PA, Marylee Tobin and her husband Jim of Sea Isle City, NJ, Mercedes Cassidy of Philadelphia, PA, Charles Cassidy and his wife Marcy Linsner of Syracuse, NY, Francis Cassidy and his wife Maria of Ardmore, PA; brother-in-law Ray Wolfe and his wife Mary of West Chester, PA; grandchildren, Casey, Ethan, and Reilly Winter, Vivian, Ian, and Nathaniel Gushurst, Alex Hill, Winifred and Lucinda Cassidy; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother Thomas Cassidy, Jr. and his sister Karen Wolfe.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00am in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, 18103. Call 6:30 – 8:30pm Friday, August 16th in the Stephens Funeral Home, 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown and 10:00am in the church. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery. Details at www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions to the -Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Thomas More Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2019