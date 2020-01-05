|
|
John Joseph Deily, Jr., age 77, died Jan. 1, 2020, at Belle Haven Healthcare and Rehab Center, Quakertown. Born Mar. 1, 1942 in Quakertown, he was the son of the late John J., Sr., and Hilda Mae (Hafler) Deily, and the beloved husband of Ruth A. (Bearn) Deily, to whom he was married 51 years at the time of his passing. In addition to his wife, John is survived by: son David Deily; daughter Susan Hoffman (husband David); brother Bill Deily; and sister Linda Niemenski. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Haycock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, at 850 Old Bethlehem Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020