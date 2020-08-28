John J. "Buddy" Flegler, 92, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, Easton. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte A. (Messick) Flegler, who passed away on February 18, 1999. John was born on August 26, 1928 in Nazareth, PA, with no doubt, John had a heavenly birthday celebration, as he returned home to be reunited with his predeceased loved ones. He was the son of the late John C. Flegler and the late Delia (Fava) Flegler. John graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1946. He proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was on the Firing Squad for Military Honors for local funerals. John worked in sales at the Penn Dixie Cement Co. and the Coplay Cement Co., Nazareth, until his retirement. John was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was the longest serving Usher for the Sunday 9:00 AM Mass. He was very proud of his hometown Nazareth. John's greatest passion and enthusiasm was for Baseball, not only did he play during his high school years; he continued playing ball with the Blue Mountain League and the Legion League. John played for the Old Timers baseball team during the Nazareth 250th celebration. He also spent many years coaching little league in the Nazareth community, where he coached his nephew Chuck whom he adored and thought of as his son. He was on the Board of Directors of The Holy Family Club as Trustee and Senior Director since 1995. He was the treasurer of his high school reunion committee. He was a member of Bath Rod & Gun Club, and Keystone Rod & Gun Club. John was an avid outdoorsman, a big fan of Penn State football and a season ticket holder for the LV Iron Pigs. John attended many Indy 500 races. Buddy will always be remembered as a very humble and good man who always had a story. John is survived by his brother, Arthur J. Flegler and wife Michaelene, of Nazareth and their children, Marie and husband Robert, nephew, Thomas and wife Kim, and nephew, John and wife Pam, nephew, Chuck Mengel and wife Jill; extended loving family, Frank and Kathy Stampf, Rita and Ron Pulcini, and their families; as well as many cousins, great niece and great nephews. John was recently predeceased by his companion of 16 years, Mary "Mitzi" Stampf, on August 12, 2020. Family and friends may gather on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church, Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial will be held with military honors at Holy Family Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to "Holy Family Church" and mailed to: 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered to www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
