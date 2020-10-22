1/1
John J. Gallagher
John J. Gallagher, Esquire, 71, of Harrisburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He practiced law in both Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, PA for more than 40 years focused primarily on utility law. He was a member of the PA Bar Association. John was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD and Creighton University School of Law, Omaha, NE. Additionally, he formerly served as special council for the Mycenaean Foundation, Athens, Greece.

John was a voracious reader and especially knowledgeable in European and American history. Along with his wife Sharon, John held dual citizenship with Ireland, the root of their ancestry. He was an avid workout enthusiast and Formula One fan.

John was born in Allentown, the son of the late John and Anastasia (Gregory) Gallagher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Gallagher.

He is survived by his wife of more than 26 years, Sharon (DeFilippi) Amoroso; sister Anne Gallagher of Allentown; brother James Gallagher of Allentown; nephews, Scott Phillips and Matthew Gallagher; and nieces, Megan Gallagher Joachin and Courtney Phillips.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Bridge St. New Cumberland, PA. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 11:30 am, Monday, at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Allentown. Committal and interment arrangements have been entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in John's name be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To send messages of condolence or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
OCT
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 21, 2020
I’ll miss you John
Enrico
Enrico
Brother
