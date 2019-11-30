Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
John J. Heiserman Obituary
John J. "Junior" Heiserman, 89, of Salisbury Twp., passed away November 28, 2019. He was the widower of Jean J. (Snyder) Heiserman. They were married 61 years at the time of her passing in 2013. Born in Freemansburg, he was a son of the late John H. and Katie A. (Ritter) Heiserman. Junior was a tree surgeon at Saucon Valley Country Club.

Survivors: Son, Jeff Heiserman; Daughter, Jill Heiserman; Grandsons, Jimmi and Jesse; Great Grandson, Adam and his furry friend Precious. He was predeceased by a Son, James J. Heiserman in 2014, a Grandson, Matthew Heiserman in 2018 and 11 Siblings.

Services: 3PM Sat., Dec 7th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held 1-3PM Sat. at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202, please place in Memory of John J. Heiserman in the memo.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019
