John J. Hetherington, III Esq. "Jack" of Pipersville, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 73.
Jack was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John J. Hetherington, Jr. and Josephine Krawiecz Hetherington. He resided in Chalfont, PA before moving to Pipersville, PA three years ago.
Jack was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and the University of Gonzaga in 1977 with a Juris Doctor degree. He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church of Hilltown, PA and the Knights of Columbus. He was a founding father of Elder Law, and a member of many Elder Law organizations and law committees, too numerous to mention. Jack was also an adjunct professor of law for a time at Bucks County Community College. He was elected Super Lawyer by his peers every year since 2005. His spirited personality, wit, and gift of gab allowed him to be a natural at speaking engagements related to Elder Law. He also authored many articles pertaining to his profession. Jack loved playing golf, gardening, pinochle, traveling, and sailing. He especially loved being with his friends, family, and grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of 12 years to Anita (Schechinger) Hetherington; devoted father of Wendy L. Hetherington, Jack Hetherington IV and wife Lyndie, Patrick Hetherington and wife Kira; loving step-father of Kristin Simkins, Sarah Key and husband Adam; dear brother of Billy Hetherington, Patricia Robbins and the late Joe Hetherington; cherished grandfather of Jack V, Rylie, Oliver, Brooke and Colt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Bucks Beautiful at www.bucksbeautiful.org
would be appreciated.
