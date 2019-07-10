John (Jack) J. Hoffman, 81, of Bethlehem, died peacefully in his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Anna Hoffman and husband of the late Shirley A. Hoffman. Jack retired from Worth & Co. and previously worked for the Bethlehem Steel. He was a lifetime member of the Heights A.A., he enjoyed polka and country music and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants.



He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rosanne Ryan; granddaughters, Samantha and Sabrina; and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Charlie Hoffman.



Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



July 10, 2019