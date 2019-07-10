Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Hoffman Obituary
John (Jack) J. Hoffman, 81, of Bethlehem, died peacefully in his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Anna Hoffman and husband of the late Shirley A. Hoffman. Jack retired from Worth & Co. and previously worked for the Bethlehem Steel. He was a lifetime member of the Heights A.A., he enjoyed polka and country music and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rosanne Ryan; granddaughters, Samantha and Sabrina; and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Charlie Hoffman.

Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now