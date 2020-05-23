John J. Jordan Jr.
John J. Jordan Jr., 76, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at his home. He was born in Allentown, PA, the son of the late John J. Jordan Sr. and Barbara (O'Neill) Jordan. John was a teacher at Freedom and Liberty High Schools. He was the dept. chairman and taught English and honor's German, retiring in 1999. He was a member and volunteered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the share and care program. John was an avid lover of flowers and was a member and former treasurer of the Lehigh Valley Orchid Society. John graduated from Lehigh University.

He will be lovingly remembered by niece's, Carolyn Gustock, and Joan DeLong and husband Joe, nephew, Phillip Jordan Jr., and a grand nephew, Tyler Sandt. He was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Jordan.

Services will be held privately due to the current health pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
