John J. Kraynick, 65, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He and his wife, Dianna L. (Mooney), would have celebrated their 47th anniversary this month. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Joanne (Holena) Kraynick and the late John Kraynick. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Prior to retiring in July 2018, John had a 45 year career in the food industry and was employed at Laneco and Hatfield Quality Meats. Most recently, he enjoyed his employment as a valet at the Lexus dealership. He loved his pets, Murphy, Olive and Leo, and enjoyed playing piano, golfing and watching Philadelphia sports teams.
Survivors: wife; mother, Whitehall; sons, Ryan Kraynick and wife, Kelly, and their children, Jack, William and Maggie, Denver CO, Christopher Kraynick and his children, Andrew and Madilyn, Pittsburgh; daughters, Nicole Hammerly and husband, Chad, and their children, Kaitlyn and Tyler, Breinigsville, Angela Moyer and her husband, Nathaniel, and their son, Gavin, Whitehall; brothers, Richard, Stephen and Joseph; sisters, Patricia and Joanne. Daughter, Rachelle Dianna "Shelly" Kraynick, preceded him in death in May 2019.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Friday in church, 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield 18069. There will be a visitation 8:30 – 10 AM at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown 18106. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Due to the current health situation, the reception following the interment will need to be limited with respect to the number of people in attendance. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.