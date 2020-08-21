John J. "Jack" Kushner, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away August 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of 45 years to Louisa E. (Reed) Kushner. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Hoffman) Kushner. John was a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School. John served in the U.S. Army. He had worked for the former Lehigh Engineering in Bethlehem and then as a mechanical contractor in California for 19 years. John attended Ss Simon and Jude Catholic Church.



Survivors: wife- Louisa; daughter- Susan M. wife of Ret. Lt Col John Bokor of Las Cruces, NM; step-daughter- Theresa DiGiovanni of Newport, RI; granddaughter- Jessica Bokor-Sapyta of KY; step-grandchildren- Mary Kate Gough of Brooklyn, NY and Garrett S. Gough of Newport, RI.



No Services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



