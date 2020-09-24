1/1
JOHN J. LONG Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Long, Jr., 88, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem. He is the husband of the late Catherine C. (Yanek) Long, who died Feb. 5, 2001. John was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 6, 1932 to the late John Sr. and Anna (Stavnicky) Long. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during Korean War. John was a production scheduler at the former Bethlehem Steel for 34 years until his retirement. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown. John enjoyed cars, going to the beach and especially watching the NY Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

SURVIVORS: Children: James E. (Donna) Long of Hellertown, Cali T. Rivera of Bethlehem; sister: Anna Mae (William) Csaszar of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by son: John J. Long, III who died in 1984.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 - 9:45 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 18055.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved