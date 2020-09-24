John J. Long, Jr., 88, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem. He is the husband of the late Catherine C. (Yanek) Long, who died Feb. 5, 2001. John was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 6, 1932 to the late John Sr. and Anna (Stavnicky) Long. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during Korean War. John was a production scheduler at the former Bethlehem Steel for 34 years until his retirement. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown. John enjoyed cars, going to the beach and especially watching the NY Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.
SURVIVORS: Children: James E. (Donna) Long of Hellertown, Cali T. Rivera of Bethlehem; sister: Anna Mae (William) Csaszar of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by son: John J. Long, III who died in 1984.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 - 9:45 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 18055.