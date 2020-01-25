Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
John J. Maco Jr.

John J. Maco Jr. Obituary
John J. Maco, Jr. 69, of Bethlehem, passed away January 23, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Beth (Werley) Maco. They were married for 41 years last September. John was an automotive sales consultant at Rentschler Corporation for 35 years until retiring. Prior to that, he worked in the hot mill at the former Bethlehem Steel. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late John J. Maco, Sr. and the late Helen N. (Nemsak) Maco. He was 1976 graduate of Allentown College, as a history major . He served the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. John was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.

Survivors: Wife, Son: John J. Maco III and his wife Heather L. Maco of Bethlehem, Daughter: Lauren E. wife of Matthew W. Lauth of Bethlehem, Brother: Rev. Stephen L. Maco of Fountain Hill, Brother-In-Law: Myles R. Werley III and his wife Karen of Lancaster, Nephew: Dr. Mark Werley and his wife Dr. Elizabeth Werley of Lancaster and Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Landon, Gavin, Hannah and Haydn.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Nore Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Road Bethlehem, PA 18018. Call Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, an educational scholarship fund will be set up for John's grandchildren c/o Notre Dame School.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020
