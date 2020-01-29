|
John J. Niemczak passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020 at the age of 76. He was very involved with his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. John was born in Allentown to the late: John F. and Dorothy Niemczak and has been married to his loving wife Mary Ann for 55 years. John had served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer and then worked for 37 years at the World Head Quarters of Mack Trucks as a material buyer. While there he served many years as a Union Steward for the UAW. He was predeceased by his Brothers: Adam, Michael, and Joseph. He is survived by his Wife Mary Ann, Daughters: Melissa A. and husband Lane Feezor, and Kimberly M. and husband Terrance Kichline. 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Sister Mary Ann Good. A viewing will be held on Thursday January 30th starting at 9:00AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM both will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, in Whitehall, Pa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020