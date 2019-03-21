Home

John "Jack" J. Prior, 59 of Allentown, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Born May 7, 1959 he was the son of Maryellen (Marshall) Prior and the late Joseph Prior. He was married to Stephen Shinke, they were together 25 years and would have been married two years this coming April 3rd. Jack enjoyed being around his family and spending time with his friends at the Jersey Shore. He also loved his dogs and cats and was an avid watch collector. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his husband, Stephen, brother, Kevin Prior and wife, Christine of West Chester, PA, sisters, Kathleen Snyder and husband, Frank of Bethlehem, Susan Whalen and husband, Matthew of Glen Rock, NJ and Joyce Warn and husband, Richard of Center Valley and several nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. followed by a service to celebrate Jack's life at 1:30 P.M.www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019
