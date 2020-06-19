JOHN J. RAYMOND, 76, of Lower Saucon Twp. and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Margaret D. (Deemer) Raymond. He was born in Johnstown on February 3,1944 to the late Dr. Eugene and Marie (Brady) Raymond. John served our country faithfully in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a Lt. Commander. He was Professional Electrical Engineer at ArtsQuest and project director for SteelStacks and Foster Wheeler, NJ for many years. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown and the Villanova Singers Legacy Society.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 35.5 years; children: Karen Raymond-Hart of Dallas, TX, Tricia Raymond-Graham (Lee) of Houston, TX, Felicia Raymond Jones (Christopher) of Hellertown, John Edward Raymond of Fayetteville, NC, Rachel Raymond of Savannah, GA; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon Saturday at St. Theresa's, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown. Private interment will conclude services at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Laureldale. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks · 101 Founders Way · Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.