|
|
Dr. John J. Ryan, Jr., 82, of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the beloved husband of Faith Ann (McEnrue) Ryan, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage on November 9th. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late, John J. Sr. and Iona (Waschko) Ryan. He graduated from Mt. St. Mary's College with a BS degree in 1959, Lehigh University with a MS degree in 1961 and Hahnemann University Hospital with his MD in Pulmonary Medicine in 1964. He went on to serve in the U. S. Navy detached to the Marines serving as a physician in Vietnam. Later he worked with St. Luke's Hospital for 39 years. He was a faithful parishioner of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Bethlehem, where he usually attended the 5PM Mass and served on the retreat ministry team. In addition to his wife, Faith; he is survived by his sons, John J. Ryan, III (Diane) of Sarasota, FL; Mark Ryan of Bethlehem; daughters, Colleen Gorsky (Patrick) of Easton; Amy Janczuk (Christopher) of Baltimore, MD; sister, Dorothy "Mickey" Roe of Warminster; 5 grandchildren and 1 on the way; 2 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by a daughter Kelly Ryan in 2006 and a sister Iona Zimmerman.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 19th from 9:30-11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all from the Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. Arrangements are entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contribution to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, or to the Church. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019