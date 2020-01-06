Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
John Schneck
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave.
Northampton, IL
John J. Schneck Sr.


1932 - 2020
John J. Schneck Sr. Obituary
John J. Schneck, Sr., 87 of Northampton passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg. Born on April 12, 1932 in Whitehall, he was a son of the late Aurel and Catherine (Nederostek) Schneck. John and his wife, Jane (Keppel) celebrated 54 years of marriage together. He was employed as an inspector for Tarkett in Whitehall for over 40 years. John honorably served our country in the US Army. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. John was also an active member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 454. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of Northampton football and the Eagles.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, John is survived by sons, John, Jr and wife Lucy, Joseph and wife Julie, Jeffrey; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jason, Jared; sister, Doris Miller and nieces and nephews. A sister, Janet Miller preceded John in death.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or Catholic War Veterans Post 454 in loving memory of John.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020
