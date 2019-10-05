Morning Call Obituaries
|
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
John J. Seng


1928 - 2019
John J. Seng Obituary
John J. Seng, 91, of Allentown, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, on his 71st wedding anniversary. He died at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Allentown on June 13, 1928. He was the son of the late Charles and Agnes (Aumen) Seng. John was a Structural Steel Ironworker for Local #36 Easton, PA for 43 years, retiring in 1991. He worked for two summers in Greenland on the DEW Line (Defense Early Warning System). He served in the Merchant Marines for 2 years during WWII. He also served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years. John was active in the Mountainville Little League. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: His wife Eleanor, sons, Michael and his wife Louise and Matthew and his wife Deirdre, daughters, Joan wife of Richard Brichta and Jane wife of John Angelino, 11 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Genevieve Kotran and brothers, Paul, Henry and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. Call Tuesday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be made and further information can be found at www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100 Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019
