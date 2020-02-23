|
John J. Snyder, Sr., 77, of Bushkill Twp., died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was the husband of Joann A. "Susie" (Eckhart) Snyder. Funeral Services: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 A.M. in St. John's United Church of Christ, 183 S. Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Call Thursday morning 10 to 11 with a Masonic Service at 10:30 in church. Burial private. Arrangements by the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020