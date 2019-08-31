|
|
John J. Sommer, 90, of Whitehall, passed away August 24, 2019, at Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Mary (Sacks) Sommer with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this September 11th. Born on November 2nd, 1928, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Heindl) Sommer. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Whitehall. During his working years, he was a mechanic and foreman at a textile mill. John was an accomplished musician who played accordion and keyboard his entire life in polka bands and at family gatherings. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by daughters: Rosemary Eroh and husband, Ed of Danielsville; Patricia Sommer of Colorado; and Diane Lucarelli and husband Bill, of Colorado; grandchildren: Corinne, Christopher, Dante, and Gianna; sisters: Mary Jandrasits and Margaret Bannon; and brothers: Anthony, Edward, and Dennis. He was predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Alfred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 19th at St. John the Baptist RCC, 3024 S. Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. Calling hour is from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Save the Music Foundation or Central Catholic High School c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Coplay, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019