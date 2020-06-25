John J. "Sidetrack" Stefancin, 76, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus, of Easton. He is the loving husband of Sharon (Stickney) Stefancin, they were married for 21 years. John was born on March 21, 1944 in Northampton, he is the son of the late Joseph J. Stefancin and Helen A. (Gondek) Stefancin. He worked for Ross Body & Framework, of Allentown as a reliner. John was a home body who loved to tinker around in his garage. He loved his Harley. John was an avid photographer and was never without his camera. He took joy in attending many weddings and line dancing events, snapping pictures and gifting them as gifts. John was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. In addition to his wife, he is missed deeply by daughter, Jonette Stefancin, of Easton; son, John Stefancin and wife Shirl, of Phillipsburg, NJ; step-children, Jon Michael Coltey and Jan Marie Bracewell Galindez and husband George; 7 grandchildren; step-grandchild; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Veronica Malia and husband Michael; many nieces and nephews; dog, Shelby. John was pre-deceased by son Michael Stefancin, and sister, Rose Ann. Services for John will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.