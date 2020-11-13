1/1
John Jacob Schmitt
John Jacob Schmitt, 89, of Allentown, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Olga Mary (Kozer) Schmitt. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Marie R. (Aloy) Schmitt. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown and was a college graduate in business management. John was an accountant by trade having worked in New York and Pennsylvania for different firms. He enjoyed doing work in the yard.

Survivors: Wife; Children, John Schmitt and his wife Marie of Allentown, Annmarie Schippang and her husband Brent of Nazareth, and Christine George and her husband Russell of Macungie; 8 Grandchildren; and 3 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
